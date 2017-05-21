UVM grads urged to remain engaged

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Journalist and author James Fallows has told graduating seniors at the University of Vermont to develop good habits, including exercising, being happy, being excited - and being engaged.

Fallows said Sunday that the graduates are needed to make progress in a cynical era in which science is imperiled, news is contested, the nation is divided, and global threats take many forms. He told them, "We're counting on you."

All told, more than 3,000 degrees were awarded at multiple ceremonies over the weekend.

Fallows, a national correspondent for The Atlantic for more than 35 years, spoke at the main ceremony Sunday on the University Green. He said change starts at the local level and "for the long run they are fabric from which larger solutions are woven."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

