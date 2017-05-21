UVM grads urged to remain politically engaged

Politics took center stage at the University of Vermont Sunday as thousands gathered to celebrate the Class of 2017.

The event's main speaker, James Fallows, is a journalist and author known for his work in the Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine, and the New Yorker. He encouraged grads to vote, subscribe to newspapers and publications, and to focus on making change locally. "Local solutions can never fully substitute for national or global approaches, but for now, they are what's possible, and for the long run, they are the fabric from which larger solutions are woven," Fallows said. "My America is not the one that builds a wall."

Speakers at college graduations often talk about the future, reminisce about the past, and give advice to graduates. As the over 2,000 UVM grads filed into the UVM green, politics played a central role. As the undergraduate ceremony began, speaker Catherine Paris targeted President Trump's immigration policy. "The UVM community drew together around its vulnerable members. The message voiced by UVM President Sullivan in a series of addresses to the campus community was: you are safe here. You are welcome here," said Paris, a Senior Lecturer at UVM in Plant Biology.

Some graduates say as they leave UVM they hope to bring this sense of unity with them. "I think the whole issue with immigration, and kind of allowing refugees to come into the country, is an important issue and something that I might want to focus on in the future," said Mason Tyrrell from Rochester, New York.

The political tone did not come as a surprise to the graduating class, and many voiced their agreement. "I think we need to push back against isolationism, against bigotry, and really unite as a world and as a country," said Aaron Kraus, a graduate from Boston.

But some acknowledged conservative views on this campus are an easy target. "The liberal bias of UVM emerged at some points -- appropriate at some times, inappropriate other times -- but overall I thought everybody spoke very well," said Aaron Kraus, a political science major from Boston.

And it wasn't just the President's policies that were on these students' minds. The debate surrounding tuition free college and the mission to secure funding for science are other topics they are passionate about. "If I didn't get this scholarship I probably wouldn't have been able to afford to come here, and my family's upper middle class, and it's still very difficult. I still took on loans of course even with the scholarship, but I think education should be a right as opposed to a privilege," said Ragnar Clarke, a graduate from from Maine.

"I'm personally biased just because it's my field, but just support and funding for the sciences is really important, and we can't give that up in the near future. We've gotta keep pushing on through it," said Sam Barritt of South Burlington.

They can now bring their new degrees--and ideas--with them as they step into the next chapter of their lives.