Hundreds walk to fight Type 1 diabetes

It's a walk to turn Type 1 diabetes into type "none" diabetes.

That was the goal of the JDRF One Walk in Hinesburg Sunday. More than 400 walkers from across Vermont took off from Champlain Valley Union High School in the morning.

The walk included about 40 teams, each supporting a child or a loved one with diabetes.

"When we come out on a day like today, it reminds us that other people are dealing with the same things that we're dealing with as well," said Jennifer Foster with JDRF.

"My daughter Katie right here was diagnosed at 7 months of age," said Andrea Lavalette of Huntington. "Hopefully some day they'll find a cure for these young kids."

The event raised about $120,000. Organizers say the money raised will go toward researching better treatment options, prevention, and finding a cure.