Hinesburg firefighters conduct training

Firefighters and medical first responders had some hands on practice Sunday.

Nearly 80 firefighters from Hinesburg and neighboring departments came to a training on Route 116. A house from the 1940s was intentionally set ablaze.

Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber says it's valuable training so fire fighters can experience the heat they would on a real call.

"A lot of people that are new to the fire service, so we're giving them a lot of opportunities," he said. "It's all about safety and recognizing what you're dealing with."

Chief Barber says practicing on an older house is important since those are more likely to have larger-scale fires. Homeowners offered the home for the training because of severe structural damage.