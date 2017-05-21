Quantcast

Newbury woman dies in ATV crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Newbury woman dies in ATV crash

Posted: Updated:
NEWBURY, Vt. -

A Newbury woman is dead after rolling her ATV.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at a private property on Fish Pond Road in Newbury.  Police say 54-year-old Christine Wheeler was found pinned under the machine after it rolled over on top of her in her own driveway.  Police say Wheeler succumbed to her injuries at the scene.   
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.