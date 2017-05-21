Fairfield barn saved from fire

Firefighters in Fairfield helped save a barn and a number of cows Sunday morning.

It happened at a dairy farm on Howrigan Road. Firefighters say a feed truck inside a barn caught fire, threatening the structure and animals. Multiple crews crew responded and were able to put out the fire.

"We didn't want to run out of water. We used the backhoe to push tractor right out of the barn. We had to soak down the rafters a little bit," said Fairfield Fire Chief Tim Corey.

The chief says neighbors were able to get the animals out of the barn, which was also saved. The truck is a complete loss. The chief suspects an electrical short sparked the fire.