UVM graduation a boost to downtown businesses

UVM's graduation has business booming in downtown Burlington.

Church Street was busy Sunday afternoon with graduates and their families. Restaurants fill up and area hotels are often at capacity. Business owners say they looking forward to the extra foot traffic every year.

"I've run my art business in Burlington for a long time and I've always done lots of signings, especially when UVM parents and students are around. I have nothing but good things to say about UVM," said Dug Nap, an Artist.

Commencement weekend is also bittersweet for some businesses. Henry's Diner says this is the time of year where they have to wave goodbye to some of their best customers.