Top 3 on 3 for May 21st

At number three, great ball movement in Rice's dominating win over Lamoille Friday: Cam Beattie finds Sully Baker for the quick tally as Rice cruised 17-2.



At number two, Zelie Condon Layman making a return appearance in the top three on three from Saturday: a three-run inside the park homer on a ball down the line as the Rebels rolled Mt. Abe 17-1



And at number one, their run may be over but Middlebury had their moments: Jenna McNicholas scored with 21 seconds to go last Sunday to cap a come-from-behind win over conference rival Colby in the round of 32. McNicholas with the late winner to claim the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.