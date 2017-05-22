Police probe cause of Adirondack road crash that killed 2

WEBB, N.Y. (AP) - State police say they're investigating the cause of a weekend crash in the Adirondacks that has claimed the lives of two central New York men.

Troopers say 22-year-old Alexander Platt, of Boonville in Oneida County, was driving south on state Route 28 in the town of Webb in neighboring Herkimer County when he crashed off the road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree. Platt was able to get out and flag down an off-duty volunteer firefighter who was passing by.

Troopers say two passengers, 23-year-old Cody Seymour and 22 year-old Dalton Dorrity, both from Boonville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Platt believes he may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Troopers say they don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

