Scott still undecided on marijuana legalization

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to decide soon whether he will allow the state to become the first in the country to legalize marijuana by a legislative act rather than by a citizen referendum.

Scott says he's not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he has concerns about keeping it away from children.

He could choose to sign the bill, let it become law without his signature or veto it.

He must decide by Wednesday.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would be legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21. Larger amounts would remain illegal. A commission would develop a proposal to tax and regulate marijuana that would be ready for the Legislature to consider next year, ahead of the implementation date.

