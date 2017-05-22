NY Assembly OKs bill to add e-cigarettes to smoking ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers in New York are debating whether to add electronic cigarettes to the state's ban on smoking in public areas like workplaces, bars and restaurants.

The state Assembly already has endorsed the idea.

Supporters say it makes sense to add e-cigarettes to the indoor smoking ban to protect non-smokers from second-hand exposure to the chemicals in the devices. They also say it would send a message discouraging teens from taking up the habit.

A version of the proposal has been introduced in the state Senate. The Assembly endorsement came Wednesday

The state banned indoor smoking in public places in 2003. In 2012, lawmakers voted to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to those under the age of 18.

