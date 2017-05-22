What's Cooking: Dutch Baby Pancake with Sautéed Apples, Honey and Fresh Cheese

Chef Emmet Moosley from the Good Food Truck makes Dutch Baby Pancake with Sautéed Apples, Honey and Fresh Cheese.

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk

Pinch of salt

6 tablespoons butter

Zest of one Small lemon

½ tsp almond extract or vanilla extract

½ tsp Freshly grated nutmeg

½ tsp cinnamon

1 medium apple, peeled and cored and sliced

3 Tablespoons of fresh cheese such as farmer cheese, ricotta or greek yogurt

1 Tablespoon Honey



1. Heat oven to 425°F. Place cast iron pan in the center of the oven.

2. Whisk egg, sugar, flour, milk, extract, zest, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt together until the batter is blended but lumpy: you can also do this in a blender.

3. In a 12-inch frying pan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Add apples and cook until soft about 5 minutes. Set aside.

4. Pour batter into the heated, buttered cast iron and transfer to heated oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown and rumpled-looking.

Remove pancake from oven and quickly scatter with sautéed apples, garnish with dollops of cheese and drizzle with honey. Slice and serve hot.