Man charged in Montpelier appears in court

The man charged in the fatal shooting of a Montpelier resident in January pleaded was in court Monday.

Thirty year-old Jayveon Caballero of Barre waived extradition and was transported from Florida over the weekend to face charges of Second Degree Murder charges in the death of Markus Austin. Austin, a state employee and former Frost Heaves basketball player, was shot outside his apartment following a fight with Caballero outside a bar in Barre.

After being on the lam for over three months, authorities earlier this month tracked Caballero to the home of a relative in Deltona, Florida.

Caballero pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday's arraignment in Washington County Superior Court. He is being held without bail.

