Man charged in Montpelier murder due in court

An investigation into sexual misconduct at an elite prep school in New Hampshire has found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff.
Twenty-nine Jayveon Cabellero of Barre waived extradition and was transported from Florida over the weekend.
There’s an update to the recovery of the body in Westmore.
Police have identified the body found at Mt. Pisgah last week as that of a missing Orleans man.
Chef Emmet Moosley from the Good Food Truck makes Dutch Baby Pancake with Sautéed Apples, Honey and Fresh Cheese.
Lawmakers in New York are debating whether to add electronic cigarettes to the state's ban on smoking in public areas like workplaces, bars and restaurants.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to decide soon whether he will allow the state to become the first in the country to legalize marijuana by a legislative act rather than by a citizen referendum.
State police say they're investigating the cause of a weekend crash in the Adirondacks that has claimed the lives of two central New York men.
A fire chief in Vermont had some harsh words for the department he resigned from last week, saying the workplace had become a toxic and hostile environment.
