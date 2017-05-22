Rebuilding of Route 7 in Brandon to start in August

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - Construction officials say the effort to rebuild a busy road that has a dangerous turn in downtown Brandon, Vermont, will start later this summer.

John and Joe Casella of Casella Construction Co. say the Route 7 project starts in August and is scheduled for completion in 2019.

The Rutland Herald reports the project is centered on improving an area known as "Bank Corner" where at least one person has been killed. State Rep. Steve Carr, D-Brandon, says a few trucks have overturned at the corner because of its rising turn.

Brandon voters approved a 5 percent local share of the previously estimated $15 million project. Officials say the town will use local sales tax funds to cover additional costs required by the now-estimated $20.8 million project.

