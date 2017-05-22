Study: Children under 1 year should avoid fruit juice

The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new recommendations concerning children and juice.

When it comes to her baby's diet, first time mom Julie Hahm doesn't cut corners. She just started introducing solids to her 6-month-old daughter Esme. And, she's only had breast milk to drink so far.

"I don't want her to get the taste of a ton of sugar," Hahm said.

Her philosophy matches new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics that say no fruit juice for children under one year.

"It takes away the need for the infant to feed and drink the breast milk and formula," said Dr. Preeti Parikh, an AAP Spokesperson. "Breast milk and formula has so many nutrients and protein that juice doesn't, so it's a big concern that can lead to, could lead to malnutrition, obesity."

In the past the group said no juice for babies 6-months and younger. The new recommendations also say:

Children 1 to 3 year should limit juice to 4 ounces a day.

4 to 6 year olds should have no more than 6 ounces.

7 years and up 8 ounces per day at most.

Dr. Parikh says fresh fruit is the way to go. "When you drink juice you don't realize how many calories you're consuming because it doesn't have fiber like a whole fruit does," she said.

This mom plans to offer her daughter fruits first. "I would love for her to understand the taste of a whole fruit everything from the peel to the inside," Hahm said.

And experts suggest if you plan on giving older children juice, stick with 100-percent fruit juice.