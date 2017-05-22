Fire academy continues plans for new training building

PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Vermont are planning to build a new burn house to train the state's firefighters.

The Rutland Herald reports the building will be built at the Vermont Fire Academy. Firefighters at the academy will use the structure for live fire training.

The three-story burn house will cost $800,000 to construct. The fire academy received a $500,000 federal grant along with $300,000 from Vermont capital construction funds.

Academy officials plan to build a concrete apron around the structure which will support firetrucks that would otherwise sink into the lawn.

State officials will meet with the Pittsford Zoning Board of Adjustment for approval on the addition in June.

The academy hopes to build the burn house over the summer so that they can use the structure by early winter.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)