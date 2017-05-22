NY buys Marion River Carry, settling ADK land dispute

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is adding almost 300 acres of land to Adirondack Park in the settlement of more than a century of differences between the state and a group of townspeople.

Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos signed ceremonial maps Monday to acquire the 296-acre Marion River Carry property that settles a land ownership dispute in an area known as Township 40 near Raquette Lake.

For years, state and private claims overlapped and residents complained they were denied insurance and loans because they lacked clear title.

Stakeholders finally agreed the state would give up its claims if the private owners paid money the state could use to buy land elsewhere.

The agreement required two legislative votes and one on the ballot in 2013 because it involved adjustments to the state constitution.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

