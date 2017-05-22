Police search for wanted man after car rams into St. Albans gas station

Police are looking for a man who drove through a gas station window and then ran off.

Saturday morning started like any other day for cashier Carrie St. Francis at the Saint Albans Jolly Gas Station.

"It was like any typical day. I was sitting here doing my work and paper work and all of a sudden i hear this big crash," said St. Francis.

Which as you can see in the video had her jump up to investigate.

"I saw that the windows were broken, so I went outside and i saw that there was a car backing up so i had him stop and pull back up," said St. Francis.

She asked the suspect to wait inside with her and that's when he left the scene.

"He decided to step outside, there was another girl in the back seat. He grabbed her and they started walking," said St. Francis.

That left Crystal Anderson, a third passenger of the car alone in the rented car. She told police she only knew the two suspects who fled by their nicknames, Tony and Nicky.

"We are perusing the driver for leaving the crash," said Detective Sargent Joseph Thomas, St. Albans Police Department.

Police say they are still searching for Leonel Cunningham to find out what happened Saturday morning.

"We are actively seeking him for information about the crash," said Thomas.

Back at the gas station the damage was more than just to the glass doors.

"There was also two benches and they have cement bottoms and they broke through those too," said St. Francis.

St. Francis says those tables are usually filled with people sitting there. Thankfully they were empty at the time of the crash.

"Oh yea, craziest thing I have ever seen," said St. Francis.

Police say when they find Cunningham, he'll be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.