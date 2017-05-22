Bell-Haynes to return for senior year

Tuesday, May 22nd

Reigning America East men's basketball player of the year Trae Bell-Haynes will be back for his senior season at UVM.

The announcement coming on the Hoopcats' basketball program announced on it's Twitter feed Monday afternoon that Bell-Haynes has withdrawn his named from the NBA draft and will return to Catamount Country for his final season.

Bell-Haynes, who did not sign with an agent, had until Wednesday to remove himself from consideration and retain his collegiate eligibility after putting his name in as an early entry candidate last month.

As a junior captain last season, Bell-Haynes averaged about eleven points and four assists a game, while helping lead the Catamounts to a program record 29 wins...a 21 game win streak...the first school in America East history to go 16-0 in the regular season...and a sixth trip to the NCAA tournament in program history.