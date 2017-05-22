Weekend accidents illustrate risks of ATVs and UTVs

Three accidents in Vermont over the weekend -- one fatal -- illustrate the potential dangers of ATVs and UTVs.

A Utility Terrain Vehicle is routinely used for rescues by the Williston Fire Department, including one on Sunday that sent two people to the hospital.

"The ability to rescue folks in terrain that is extremely difficult to get out into," said Prescott Nadeau, the public information officer for the Williston Fire Department.

And like its smaller cousin the ATV, it is also popular for recreational use on public trails or private land. And you don't have to have a license to drive these machines. "At this point the VSP has a phenomenal online course that you can take that offers you a certificate when you are all done, but there is no license required in the state of Vermont.," Prescott said.

But there are plenty of safety warnings on the machines to help avoid tipovers and injuries--warnings that are often ignored.

"You have to be very careful," said Richard Yandow, who has been selling machines for years. He says UTV's are gaining in popularity because they can accommodate more passengers, and have more bells and whistles. They also have more safety features.

Yandow says the best way to stay safe when using these vehicles is use the safety equipment like the netting at the door, and of course wear a helmet and always wear your seat belt. And he says give your ATV or UTV a once over before each ride. Look for low tire pressure which can throw balance off. "I think it's important to be aware of the machine -- of its capability, and today they are very fast and it is conducive to give it a little extra speed because it's fun and so forth, but I think safety is one thing as far as the machine itself."

And another piece of advice from authorities -- "A huge recommendation is to not operate these vehicles under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Varying conditions, excessive speed potential, and being under the influence can be a recipe for disaster," Nadeau said.

Important advice for making sure your recreational ride is a safe one.

