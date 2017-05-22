Developers hope to open historic Saranac Lake hotel this summer

A historic hotel in Saranac Lake has been undergoing major renovations. Developers say it's months away from reopening.

Hotel Saranac will turn 90 this July. Many Saranac Lake locals love the history of it, but for some the more recent memories of time spent there are what make it special.

"Even when I was even younger, we'd go to the gift shop. Save our change from lunch, go to the penny store, get the penny vintage candies and there was always something kind of unique that they always brought to the community," said Brianna Sanford, Blue Moon Cafe.

In 2013, the hotel was purchased by the Roedel Companies, an organization that owns and operates hotels across the country. For several years the hotel has been closed as Roedel took over and began a major project to renovate and restore the historic building with a $30 million pricetag. This summer, they hope to open their doors.

"It's really exciting because it was such a historical part of Saranac Lake. Growing up, the Winter Carnivals there, the people that would stay, it was always so beautiful. Having the restaurant downstairs, and it was just a big part of the community," said Leah Detar, Blue Moon Cafe.

Roedel officials say they encountered a few challenges along the project. They've worked to make sure the building is more accessible to people with disabilities and up to code on infrastructure.

"The other big challenge that we run into is really the infrastructure of the hotel had never been upgraded. So, we've gone through and replaced all of the HVAC systems, all of the plumbing, all of the electrical throughout the entire hotel and you can only imagine with concrete walls how do you go about doing that," said Tad Schrantz, Roedel Companies project manager.

Schrantz says the first floor of the hotel used to be the centerpiece of the building. A walkway through the building allowed the public to pass through and shop in multiple businesses that were set up inside.

"We converted those spaces into a new restaurant which will be camp fire restaurant. We've got our new gift shop which will be Academy and Main, a private dining area and access to our Ampersand Spa and Salon, so all of those will be accessible to the public," said Schrantz.

Businesses in town are hopeful the reopening will bring more traffic through town and boost the economy.

"This town really does depend on the seasonal travelers and bringing new people in here constantly. It really gives them an opportunity to stay in Saranac Lake rather than going to Lake Placid," said Sanford.

The grand opening is planned for November, but Roedel hopes to open its doors as early as August.

