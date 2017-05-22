Former Vt. doctor charged with child sex assault

A California neurosurgeon with ties to Vermont has been arrested on charges of child sex assault.

Dr. James Kohut and two nurses are accused of raping children under the age of 10 and videotaping the crimes. Kohut was licensed to practice medicine in Vermont in the late 90s and did a neurosurgery residency at UVM that ended in 2002.

He was working in Santa Cruz, California, when the alleged crimes took place.