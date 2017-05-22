Quantcast

Former Vt. doctor charged with child sex assault - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Former Vt. doctor charged with child sex assault

Posted: Updated:
Dr. James Kohut Dr. James Kohut
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -

A California neurosurgeon with ties to Vermont has been arrested on charges of child sex assault.

Dr. James Kohut and two nurses are accused of raping children under the age of 10 and videotaping the crimes. Kohut was licensed to practice medicine in Vermont in the late 90s and did a neurosurgery residency at UVM that ended in 2002.

He was working in Santa Cruz, California, when the alleged crimes took place.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.