Regulators seek sound limit on Vt. wind turbines

Caballero pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday's arraignment in Washington County Superior Court.
After nearly four months on the run, 30-year-old Jayveon Caballero is now in handcuffs and charged with second-degree murder.
A California neurosurgeon with ties to Vermont has been arrested on charges of child sex assault.
An investigation into sexual misconduct at an elite prep school in New Hampshire has found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff.
Police are looking for a man who drove through a gas station window and then ran off.
A Vermont woman is back in her home less than 24 hours after allegedly ramming a sheriff's deputy during a car chase.
Police say Sunday afternoon two teenagers riding an ATV flipped over on Bog Road in Belvidere.
State police say they're investigating the cause of a weekend crash in the Adirondacks that has claimed the lives of two central New York men.
A Utility Terrain Vehicle is routinely used for rescues by the Williston Fire Department, including one on Sunday that sent two people to the hospital.
