Regulators seek sound limit on Vt. wind turbines

Could wind turbines soon be functionally banned in Vermont?

Regulators are seeking a sound limit on wind power projects that would be among the quietest in the country. Renewable energy advocates say the new rules are too restrictive. They set a 42 decibel sound restriction for turbines during the day and 39 decibels at night. They also require larger turbines to be set back 10 times their height from a residence.

