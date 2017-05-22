Quantcast

Police: 2 teens flip over ATV in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Vt. -

Police say Sunday afternoon two teenagers riding an ATV flipped over on Bog Road in Belvidere.

A 15-year-old from Rutland and a 16-year-old from South Burlington were hurt but not seriously. They were taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver was going too fast and lost control going around a curve and hit trees.

Both teens were wearing helmets.

