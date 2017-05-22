Vt. woman pleads not guilty after allegedly leading police on wild chase

A Vermont woman is back in her home less than 24 hours after allegedly ramming a sheriff's deputy during a car chase.

Anissa Geno, 44, let her attorney do the talking with plea of not guilty in a St. Johnsbury courtroom Monday after allegedly drunkenly leading police on an unusual chase Sunday night.

It started in Wolcott, weaving up and down back roads and main roads, careening through Hardwick and returning to the site of the original complaint, where police say Geno rammed and injured a sheriff's deputy.

Police say Geno dodged three sets of spike strips before it all came to a close 20 miles and a half hour later.

Geno's court appearance didn't last nearly as long as the alleged chase as she faces up to 13 years in prison. But the judge wouldn't hold her in jail because of strong ties to the area and the lack of a criminal record.

Geno's charged with injuring an officer, running from the police, leaving the scene of a crash, driving out of control and DUI.

Police say her Breathalyzer results following the chase came in just below twice the legal limit.

Outside of court, Geno could openly be heard bragging about taking police down every back road in town and that she wasn't drunk enough to fall for investigators questions.

She did, however, decline our interview request.

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux tells us his deputy's most serious injury is a sprained wrist.

The officer is expected to return to work in a matter of days.