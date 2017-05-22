Springfield 9-year-old's wish for new tree house comes true

Make-A-Wish Vermont has has given a 9-year-old from Springfield a new home, a tree house that is.

One family has already had a wish come true.

Natalie Macie has good days and bad days.

"I can't breathe very well, or talk or yell," said Natalie.

When she was born she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a life-threatening disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

"It's a very trying disease because there are a lot of treatments and medications involved in it on a daily basis," said Lisa Macie, Natalie's grandmother.

And being active is important. But, at the 9-year-old's house in Springfield, there just isn't a lot of room to play outside.

"I decided on a tree house because all my friends because we had nothing to do really around here," said Natalie.

Recently, Natalie cut the ribbon on that brand-new tree house. It was paid for by Make-A-Wish Vermont which has granted nearly 800 wishes to sick kids in the past 30 years.

Now, even on rainy days, Natalie always has a place to go outdoors.

"Because you will be outside but inside too," said Natalie.

Graciously, she offered to give me a tour around her new digs. There's a loft, a swing, and a balcony with a sweet view.

"I want them to know that I am thankful for the tree house and that it is really cool," said Natalie.

And Natalie isn't the only person in this tree house touched by Make-A-Wish. Her younger sister Marley also has Cystic Fibrosis. Last year, she got a trip to Disney World.

"There was free food and there was a pool there," said Marley Macie.

But, that wish came and went. Not like this solid tree house which will be around for many more years to come.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: What do you like best about it?

Marley: Everything.

The girls seem right at home here.

"And we have actually slept in here once," said Marley.

And at times, sister will be sister.

"It's a place for me and my friends to hang out in and it's a place for us to hide from Marley because we like to do that," said Natalie.

The girls grandmother contacted Make-A-Wish to make it all a reality. She says she plans to use her salon to raise money for the organization from now on.

"Definitely give back. It is one of those pay it forward things for sure," said Lisa.

After all, who doesn't love a tree house? And the belief, at least for this family, that wishes can come true.