Crews respond to massive fire in Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vt. -

The old “Flood Zone” building on Wolcott Street went up in flames Monday night.

The owner tells Channel 3 that he believes the building was vacant and that it had no heating or electricity. Also, there had plans to have the building demolished.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

