How young is too young for social media?

Computers and cellphones are all part of the day to day life now, but it wasn't that way a generation ago. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, more than 60 percent of teens, ages 13-17, have at least one profile on a social networking site.

Eighth-grader Sofia Anderson says she's on Instagram and a lot of her friends are on Facebook, which is the norm. She jumped on the social media train once she got into middle school and was handed a cellphone. But is anyone really surprised by that with the way technology is progressing in society?

Parent Greg Hancock said, "They grew up with this stuff. They see parents with cellphones and people with electronic gear."

Parents are now trying to figure out how to balance screen time with their children.

Dr. David Rettew, director of the pediatric psychiatry clinic at the University of Vermont, said, "The number one battle parents have on a day-to-day basis is over screens and social media. It's a challenge."

The most common question he gets from parents is how young is too young to get on social media specifically? The average age he recommends would be 12, with a lot of parental supervision. He says every child matures at a different point in life, but they all share one thing in common.

"One of the last parts of the brain to develop is the frontal lobe," Rettew said. "It's considered the most important part of the brain when it comes to handling the online world."

That part of the brain controls the executive functioning, the planning, the delayed gratification, the impulse control, which are all things you need to navigate social media effectively, according to Rettew.

Doctors say it means kids don't have these four things that adults do:

A sense of privacy like not sharing a phone number. A sense of caution, such as knowing who's bad out there. A sense of time. A sense of respect, meaning they might say something they regret.

"This is part of our society and it's an amazing tool if it can be used properly," Rettew said.