How young is too young for social media?

A group opposed to changing South Burlington High School's mascot name has been cleared of campaign finance violations before the school budget was voted down on Town Meeting Day in March.
A new town center mall in Vermont's largest city will not be delayed after residents sought to halt construction through a Vermont Environmental Court ruling.
The Vermont Human Rights Commission has found reasonable grounds to believe that a Montpelier convenience store and deli discriminated against a customer who was asked to leave because of his service dog.
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a measure to help clarify signature verification requirements for absentee ballots.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, more than 60 percent of teens, ages 13-17, have at least one profile on a social networking site.
Democratic lawmakers in New York state are calling for the creation of a new state service corps, similar to the federal AmeriCorps program.
The old “Flood Zone” building on Wolcott Street went up in flames Monday night. The owner tells Channel 3 that he believes the building was vacant and that it had no heating or electricity. Also, there had plans to have the building demolished. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
The Queen City has about 10,000 rental units. Burlington officials are putting together a new resource to give tenants a hint at what they're signing up for.
