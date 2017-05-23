Vermont panel says deli failed to abide by service dog rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Human Rights Commission has found reasonable grounds to believe that a Montpelier convenience store and deli discriminated against a customer who was asked to leave because of his service dog.

The commission's report says the customer uses a service dog because of a past traumatic brain injury and a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.

The report says the deli manager questioned whether the dog was a service dog because he was not wearing a vest or uniform. The Burlington Free Press reports she said she also asked the customer to leave because he was causing a disturbance.

The commission says the animal isn't required to wear a vest to be considered a service dog.

If the discrimination isn't eliminated within six months, the commission may seek court action.

