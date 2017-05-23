Burlington mall project gets go-ahead from Vt. Environmental Court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new town center mall in Vermont's largest city will not be delayed after residents sought to halt construction through a Vermont Environmental Court ruling.

Judge Thomas Walsh said on Monday that construction on the Burlington Town Center can move forward, but also added that moving forward with construction while an appeal is pending carries risk.

The Burlington Free Press reports Walsh says if the court ultimately decides the project doesn't comply with zoning regulations in an appeal, developers won't be allowed to continue and will likely have to remove any in-progress construction.

A Burlington Town Center official says they are pleased with the decision denying a stay. The lawyer for residents who oppose the project says he is pleased with the judge's words of caution to developers.

