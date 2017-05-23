Group opposed to school nickname change cleared

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A group opposed to changing South Burlington High School's mascot name has been cleared of campaign finance violations before the school budget was voted down on Town Meeting Day in March.

The opposition was blamed for the school budget defeat.

Public records obtained by the Burlington Free Press show that the attorney general's office starting investigating the group opposed to the changing of the Rebel nickname following complaints from at least two residents.

The complaints alleged the group needed to register as a political action committee and file campaign finance reports because of the amount of money it spent and received.

But the investigation determined that only one person was involved campaign-related activities so the group was not required to register as a PAC under state law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.