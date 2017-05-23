Measure would clarify NH absentee voter signature rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a measure to help clarify signature verification requirements for absentee ballots.

It proposes amending absentee ballot forms to say that the signature must match the signature on the affidavit envelope in which the ballot is returned, or the ballot may be rejected. It also says a person who assists a voter with a disability shall make a statement acknowledging their assistance with the application "to assist the moderator when comparing signatures on election day."

The measure, which was added to a Senate bill establishing a committee to study the rescheduling of elections, was introduced by House Republican Rep. Barbara Griffin of Hillsborough. It was being considered by the Election Law Committee on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit that challenges the process of validating signatures on absentee ballots.

