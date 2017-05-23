NY Democrats: Create NY service corps based on AmeriCorps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in New York state are calling for the creation of a new state service corps, similar to the federal AmeriCorps program.

Democrats in the state Senate announced the initiative on Tuesday.

Those participating in the proposed New York State Service Corps would work on community projects around the state. In exchange, they would receive college tuition assistance or help paying back student loans.

The proposal comes as AmeriCorps faces an uncertain funding future under Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic Sen. Daniel Squadron, one of the sponsors of the proposal, says New York has an opportunity to encourage public service while giving young people a chance to get ahead.

