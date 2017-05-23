Scott to announce marijuana decision Wednesday

We now know when Gov. Phil Scott will announce the fate of legal marijuana in Vermont: noon Wednesday.

The governor tells our Kyle Midura that he spent the weekend reviewing the legalization bill passed by lawmakers. It would allow those 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow two plants of their own.

The governor says he hasn't decided yet whether he'll sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

"Still have my concerns within the bill, something I talked about during the campaign. Public safety is important to me, protecting kids is important to me, so we'll see what happens," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The bill would not help Vermont's finances as it does not allow for sales, like at pot shops out in Colorado.

The governor says he's also concerned by a commission the bill sets up, designed to create a path to a taxed and regulated retail market.

Scott says he'll make his choice public during his scheduled press conference Wednesday at noon.