Video shows suspect allegedly trying to run over cop

An assault and robbery suspect allegedly tried to run over a cop in Burlington; we first told you about it Saturday night. Now, Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo has posted body cam video of the incident on Facebook.

You can see the officer chasing a suspect in a silver sedan along Lake Street, nearly getting run over on College Street. The officer pulls his gun, points it at the car, but doesn't pull the trigger.

Police say Andrew Lavallee was behind the wheel. He now faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Lavallee was already wanted by police on several other charges.