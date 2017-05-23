Quantcast

Police make arrest in convenience store crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police make arrest in convenience store crash

Posted: Updated:
Larnel Cunningham Larnel Cunningham
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.

It happened at the Jolley Gas Station on Fairfax Road in St. Albans early Saturday morning. Police and witnesses said Larnel Cunningham, 39, of New York City, crashed through the front of the store and then fled the scene, leaving a passenger behind.

Police had been looking for him since Saturday. They say they arrested Cunningham Tuesday morning during a traffic stop. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Related Story:

Police search for wanted man after car rams into St. Albans gas station

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.