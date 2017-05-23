Police make arrest in convenience store crash

Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.

It happened at the Jolley Gas Station on Fairfax Road in St. Albans early Saturday morning. Police and witnesses said Larnel Cunningham, 39, of New York City, crashed through the front of the store and then fled the scene, leaving a passenger behind.

Police had been looking for him since Saturday. They say they arrested Cunningham Tuesday morning during a traffic stop. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

