Police make arrest in convenience store crash

Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.
Burlington's police chief has posted body cam video of an assault and robbery suspect allegedly trying to run over a cop.
New Hampshire's attorney general says the number of overdose deaths linked to a deadly synthetic drug powerful enough to tranquilize elephants is up to six.
A group opposed to changing South Burlington High School's mascot name has been cleared of campaign finance violations before the school budget was voted down on Town Meeting Day in March.
The College of St. Joseph in Vermont is clearing a number of units at recently acquired apartment buildings to make way for student housing.
A new town center mall in Vermont's largest city will not be delayed after residents sought to halt construction through a Vermont Environmental Court ruling.
The Vermont Human Rights Commission has found reasonable grounds to believe that a Montpelier convenience store and deli discriminated against a customer who was asked to leave because of his service dog.
We now know when Gov. Phil Scott will announce the fate of legal marijuana in Vermont.
