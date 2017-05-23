College of St. Joseph clears apartments for student housing

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The College of St. Joseph in Vermont is clearing a number of units at recently acquired apartment buildings to make way for student housing.

The Rutland Herald reports some residents were told their leases would not be renewed. Other leases would be extended through the end of July.

Many of the residents are senior citizens and say they do not want to leave.

At a public meeting held Monday, 84-year-old Herman Danielowich says he has lived in his building for 24 years. He says leaving is like "cutting off your right arm."

Lawrence Jensen, president of the college, says the cost of buying the building was "drastically lower" than building a new dormitory.

He says school officials expect to empty the buildings of nonstudent residents by the summer of 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.