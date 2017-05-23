Smugglers' Notch highway officially open for summer

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - The narrow mountain highway known as Smugglers' Notch that links the Vermont towns of Stowe and Jeffersonville is now open for the season.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced Tuesday that the road, known officially as Vermont Route 108, is now open to vehicle traffic.

The state makes no effort to keep the highway open during the winter. Its opening and closing every spring and fall helps unofficially mark the beginning of summer or winter.

The state is once again reminding truckers that the winding road is off limits to tractor-trailer trucks.

Two years ago, the state started fining truckers who get stuck in the notch up to $2,000.

