NH attorney general: 6 overdose deaths linked to carfentanil

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's attorney general says the number of overdose deaths linked to a deadly synthetic drug powerful enough to tranquilize elephants is up to six.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says the drug carfentanil is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl. He said Tuesday its sole purpose is for tranquilizing large game, such as elephants.

No further details have been made available on the deaths, and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, a man charged with possessing the drug waived his right Tuesday to a probable cause hearing in Manchester.

Police arrested 24-year-old Preston Thorpe earlier this month after searching his apartment and finding a trace amount of carfentanil in the kitchen, along with a small amount of marijuana. He remains in jail on $500,000 bail.

