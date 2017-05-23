Quantcast

Police: 2 women arrested in Plattsburgh meth lab investigation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Two Plattsburgh women are facing charges in connection with a meth lab.

New York State Police on Monday arrested Shannon Clay, 35, and Nellie Seguin, 37, after an investigation into an inactive methamphetamine lab discovered on Winter Drive in Plattsburgh.

A hazmat crew was called in to clean up the lab equipment and materials.

The investigation is ongoing. 

