Sanders: Trump's budget plan 'immoral'

President Trump hopes to eliminate the deficit in a decade, all while protecting Social Security and Medicare.

His new $4.1 trillion budget was released Tuesday and while supporters like Speaker Paul Ryan are praising the plan for its conservative approach, not everyone is buying it. Many in Congress are slamming its $3.6 trillion in cuts to programs including Medicaid, food stamps and Social Security disability insurance. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, says it is a massive transfer of wealth from working families and the elderly to the wealthiest 1 percent.

"This is a budget that is immoral and that will cause an enormous amount of pain for the most vulnerable people in our nation. This is a budget that will be rejected by the American people and must not see the light of day here in Congress," said Sanders.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says they are not kicking anybody off of any program who really needs it and that there is plenty of money to take care of the people who need help.