Democrats says Trump budget would hurt New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation say Republican President Donald Trump's budget would hurt the state in its fight against the opioid epidemic.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the proposal would throw millions of Americans off of Medicaid and cuts funding for other mental health and substance abuse misuse treatment programs. She said it also "completely ignores the urgency" of the opioid crisis. Sen. Maggie Hassan said the cuts to education would undermine the public education system and hurt efforts to develop the workforce businesses need to thrive and grow.

Rep. Annie Kuster also said the budget also would decimate programs such as the Community Development Block Grants and the Northern Border Regional Commission. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said the budget abandons the bipartisan progress made earlier this month in support of the ominibus spending bill.

