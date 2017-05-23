Farmworkers seeking support for overtime, union options

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York farmworkers are hoping a legal challenge might tip the scales in their favor after years of protesting a state law that prevents them from unionizing.

Nearly 100 advocates and migrant workers rallied at the Capitol Tuesday against a loophole in state law that prevents them from organizing for better working conditions and overtime pay.

Longtime opponent New York Farm Bureau has blocked efforts to change the law, arguing small farms cannot afford the higher labor costs and strikes that might ensue.

The New York Civil Liberties Union last year filed a lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, both Democrats, have said they would not seek to defend the law.

The Farm Bureau has filed a motion for the lawsuit's dismissal.

