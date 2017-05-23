Security a priority at Vermont City Marathon

Public safety concerns are on the minds of race organizers for the Vermont City Marathon. It's the largest single-day sporting event in the state.

Upward of 30,000 people will descend on downtown Burlington for Sunday's big race. And in light of recent events in England and with the memories of the Boston marathon bombing, security will be a priority.

"In our industry, we had a watershed moment in 2013 when the attack occurred at the Boston Marathon," said Peter Delaney of RunVermont.

The blast shook the streets of Boston and the entire racing community. The Vermont City Marathon held its annual event just five weeks later with new protocols.

"Plastic gear bags for the runners, transparent plastic bags for trash containers and things like that in all of the race venues," Delaney said.

New regulations that will stay in place for the upcoming marathon. Police will also be out in force.

"We haven't had to change our focus post-Boston. We have always been vigilant with the event," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Law enforcement officers say the bombing in England is a reminder the public needs to be vigilant, too.

"There is no one that knows their neighbor or surroundings better than themselves," Burke said. "That is why we are always campaigning if you see something, say something."

While the Green Mountains may be an unlikely terror target, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says Vermonters should keep their eyes open at big events like the marathon.

"We have to be vigilant here and we have to pay attention to make sure that we don't let our guard down and we do report when we see something that doesn't seem right," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Runners are continuing to train for the 29th annual marathon. It will be Brian Cantrell's first. He says while he aware of the bombing overseas, right now he's focused on finishing the race.

"I'm not concerned about that," he said. "I just don't believe you should let bad guys dictate what you are doing."

One thing that will be different this year is a 7 a.m. start time which is an hour earlier than past years. Partially in an attempt to avoid any heat out on the course that plagued runners last year.