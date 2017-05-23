Ronald McDonald house gets a fresh coat of paint

The Ronald McDonald House is getting a fresh coat of paint inside thanks to Sherwin-Williams.

Sherwin-Williams is celebrating national painting week by volunteering their services in over 200 places across the country. A group of Sherwin employees were in the Ronald McDonald House in Burlington Tuesday painting the kitchen and a hallway.

"Travis, our sales rep, actually coordinated with them here at the Ronald McDonald House and let them pick whatever colors they wanted for this kitchen area where it's a common kitchen for the house, and then this hallway. So they picked these colors and they're fresh and new," said Nate Wolff, Sherwin-Williams district manager.

The Ronald McDonald House provides families a place to relax while their children receive medical treatment for serious illnesses at the University of Vermont Children's Hospital.

Sherwin-Williams celebrates National Painting Week every year, choosing new locations for each project.