State arson investigators examine historic Hardwick building

A historic Hardwick building went up in flames Monday and now state arson investigators are on the case.

What was left of the historic building built in 1855 was still smoldering Tuesday morning. Owner Larry Hamel thinks it's one of the oldest buildings in town and now it's a total loss.

"Come on, we know it was arson," said Hamel.

Hamel had no doubt that the inferno was no accident.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the village just before 10 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said they saw flames coming out of the second floor of the three-story building and soon it was engulfed. The structure started as a blacksmith shop and had been a restaurant, store and even a boxing club. It has sat vacant for over a decade. Hamel couldn't get the financing to fix it up and was about to tear it down.

"I really hate to tear it down, now my decision has been made," said Hamel.

Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz was also on the scene. He agrees all signs lead to arson.

"We have a vacant building with no power, no heating source inside the building, not even a space heater or a propane heater, nothing was hooked up, no storms, no lightning strikes," said Ambroz.

A Vermont State Police K-9 was going to be brought in to determine if there was an accelerant used to set the fire.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You had nothing to do with it?

Hamel: No, people can think what they want and if it entertains them, let them think so.

Hamel says he only had liability insurance on the building.

Officials are concerned about the possibility of asbestos being in this building, making it more difficult to demolish this structure on busy Route 15.

"If there is asbestos in there, there's probably particles in the air now. Once you start disturbing it with a shovel or a backhoe or a bucket, then it gets a lot worse," said Ambroz.

Part of the town history is up in smoke and a possible arsonist is on the loose.

