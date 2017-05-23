Construction to close busy South Burlington road for months

Nearly 10,000 drivers travel on Hinesburg Road (Route 116) in South Burlington daily. For two months, those who use the section between Kennedy Drive and Williston Road will need to take an alternate route as construction gets underway. VTrans expects that should add five minutes to their commute.

"That's a main hub. That's a main highway," Jodie Dubuque said.

Dubuque lives on Wright Court and turns left onto Hinesburg Drive daily to head to work.

"It is going to be an interesting summer with that road closed," she said.

To make matters worse, Market Street will also be under construction. City officials say they plan to install a new culvert there starting mid-June. Market Street connects Hinesburg Road to Dorset Street and might have otherwise served as a detour for residents blocked by the Hinesburg Road construction.

Tuesday, a VTrans crew surveyed for the Hinesburg Road work, preparing for the $1.5 million project beginning June 5.

"We are going to be installing a 115-foot box culvert," said Chris Achilles, a VTrans engineer.

The new 14-by-8 foot culvert will replace the failing culvert that connects Potash Pond drainage.

"This is going to provide both a better flow for the river and for the natural habitat," Achilles said.

But they have to shut down this spot for more than two months. For 65 days, commuters will have to travel an extra 2 miles on a detour from Williston Road to Kennedy Drive. It doesn't sound like a lot, but during rush hour it can feel like it. VTrans says they know it's a hassle but it's necessary.

"It's essential that we do this work so that we don't have a potential failure and so we can allow continued passage on the road," Achilles said.

Even though cars won't be allowed through, bikes and pedestrians will be.

"I will be biking a lot more," Dubuque laughed.

"VTrans officials expect the project to wrap up in mid-August.

Detour information: