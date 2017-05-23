Quantcast

Police: No criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

There are no criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters.

Police have been investigating since the incident March 2 when protesters allegedly hurt a professor as she and controversial author Charles Murray left the McCullough Campus Center.

Police say while they were able to identify a number of people in the crowd, there wasn't enough evidence to charge any specific person.

They've handed the matter over to the campus to deal with internally.

