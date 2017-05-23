Police: No criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters

There are no criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters.

Police have been investigating since the incident March 2 when protesters allegedly hurt a professor as she and controversial author Charles Murray left the McCullough Campus Center.

Police say while they were able to identify a number of people in the crowd, there wasn't enough evidence to charge any specific person.

They've handed the matter over to the campus to deal with internally.

Related Stories:

60 students disciplined after violent protests at Middlebury College

Middlebury College promises to investigate protest that turned violent

Author: Sanction Middlebury students who shouted down speech

Middlebury College: Professor assaulted by protesters

Controversial author draws hundreds of protesters at Vt. college