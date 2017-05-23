New video shows wild police chase through Wolcott, Hardwick

We're getting a better look at a wild car chase through Wolcott and Hardwick thanks to social media and police cameras.

A Facebook user posted video of the chase to the Hardwick Police Department's page.

Then, police body cam footage was released from the Morristown Police Department.

It shows the arrest of 44-year-old Anissa Geno after allegedly leading police on a 20-mile, half-hour long pursuit.

We're still working with state police and others to get copies of their recordings.

Geno is facing up to 13 years in prison for charges that included assaulting an officer and DUI.

